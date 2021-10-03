Appeal following fatal collision on the A2 near Canterbury

Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision on the A2 near Canterbury.

At around 11.45pm on Saturday 2 October 2021, a black Audi travelling on the coastbound carriageway of the A2 was involved in a collision with a pedestrian between the junctions at Thanington and Bridge.

Kent Police attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and has since been discharged.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating and are urging any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact them.

Anyone who saw the incident or the pedestrian prior to the collision, or who has dashcam footage which may assist enquiries, should call the SCIU on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference SM/SW/107/21.