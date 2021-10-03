Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after two men were stabbed in Putney

At around 1.55am on Sunday, 3 October, police were called to a fight in Upper Richmond Road near the junction with Putney Hill Road, Putney.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service colleagues. Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were taken to hospital suffering stab injuries. Neither is in a life-threatening condition. One of the two men has been arrested in connection with the incident.

At this early stage, officers believe the two men had been among a much larger group who were fighting in Upper Richmond Road, possibly having been drinking in venues nearby. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, including identifying any available CCTV.

Detectives from the Met’s South West BCU are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information the incident to call 101 and quote reference 738/03oct.