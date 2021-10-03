Leroy Mitchell 36 was shot dead on Birdhurst road at 5am on Saturday. Pictured (left) with Stormzy
First picture of Croydon murder victim
The first picture of Jamie Markham – the dad who was stabbed to death outside his home in Chingford Mount
He was protecting his daughter from a group of teenagers when he was fatally stabbed. His devastated wife Candice told the how Jamie, 45, went to protect his...
Directors from two law firms which generated £2.5 million in fees by providing unregulated immigration advice have been fined nearly £17,000 and ordered to pay over £28,000 in compensation
Dan Romulus Dandes and Babbar Ali Jamil (Directors at DDR Legal Services LLP) and Ms Zia Bi (Director of Burlow & Spencer Ltd) were sentenced...
M20 motorway in Kent closed after overturned vehicle
The M20 motorway has been closed between both directions between junction 6 and junction seven following a collision. A large white Ford transit van has...
Bent Bookies cashier escape jail after Robbery
A bookmakers’ cashier who allowed her father to steal more than £3,000 after they staged a fake robbery has been given a suspended jail sentence. Chevvine...
Detectives are appealing for information following an alleged assault in Canterbury
Detectives are appealing for information following an alleged assault in Canterbury. It was reported that a man was assaulted in an alleyway off of Gordon...
Three males have been charged after early morning warrants were executed in Waltham Forest
Three males have been charged after early morning warrants were executed on Thursday, 6 August. The warrants were the culmination of a three-month operation...
Life changing collision closes A30 near Basingstoke
Policd are currently dealing with a serious collision on the A30 at Hartley Wintney, which has resulted in the road being closed in both directions. This...
Murder investigation launched in Lullingstone after man is stoned to death
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was killed after yobs fired rocks at him whilst out for an evening walk in a castle in a sleepy Kent...
Man in his 20s is fighting for life in hospital after being stabbed in south London
A man in his 20s remains fighting for life in hospital after being stabbed in Croydon on Tuesday evening. The victim was stabbed in Edridge Road, Croydon...
Emergency services are currently at a car park off Marine Parade near the Burstin Hotel in Folkestone
An area around the car park has been cordoned off by police. Kent fire and rescue are also at the scene, A tarpaulin has been put to screen off an area beside...
PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is NOW out of intensive care
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is NOW out of intensive care and has been moved to a ward where he is reported to be in good spirit! He will now rest and...
Police appeal after Maidstone sex attack
Police are appealing for information following a report of a sexual assault in Maidstone. The incident happened between 9.10pm and 10pm on Sunday, 28 April...
Reginald John Kemp was pronounced dead after a collision involving his Nissan Micra and a Ford Ranger on London Road
The family of a man who sadly died in a collision in Petersfield last week have today paid tribute to him. Reginald John Kemp was pronounced dead after a...
A prolific burglar who drove a stolen car at 70mph, at times on the wrong side of the road, as he tried to flee from police has been jailed
Lewis Thomas, 22, of Milner Road, Dagenham, pleaded guilty on Monday, 15 March at Snaresbrook Crown Court and was sentenced on Wednesday, 24 March for a...
Fire Crew called to field fire in Apse Heath
An Isle of Wight Fire Crew stationed at Shanklin has been called to a field that was alight just after 10 pm on Friday 27th July 2018. A member of the public...
Sprinkler system averts serious flat fire in Southampton Tower Block
Six fire appliances and officers from Hampshire Fire and rescue were scrambled to Southampton Tower block on Tuesday morning after a blaze broke out in a flat...
A computer-generated image of a man has been issued by detectives investigating a burglary in Rochester
At around 11pm on Tuesday 10 August 2021, it was reported that a burglary took place at a property in Flora Way, Hoo. A man described as having dark...
Road Closed after unexploded bomb find in Shorwell on the Isle of Wight
A Explosive Ordnance Disposal Teams are on route to Shorwell on the Isle of Wight this after following the find of a large piece of unexploded ordnance...
The M275 southbound between the junctions with the M27 and the A3 has One lane closed following a collision a second lane will be closed to help and assist...
Fire crews from Cosham and Southsea called to collision in Portsmouth
Fire fighters from two stations are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Eastern Road in Portsmouth. One fire crew from Southsea and a second...
A railway worker has sadly died on the railway line in South West London
Officers were called to the line near Surbiton railway station at 11.39am this morning (9 February) following reports of a casualty on the tracks...
He’s missing from Lancashire but has links to Leeds
Bryn Perry aged 15, missing from Lancashire but has links to Leeds. Bryn is 5’4 tall, slim build, brown hair, blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a...
Fire crews tackle blaze at Medway Services
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a car alight in the car park at Medway Services, off the M2, near Gillingham. Two fire engines attended and...
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted in connection with theft offences in Oxford
Craig Ballantyne, aged 32, of Oxford, is wanted for failing to appear at Exeter Crown Court in June and theft offences, which occurred in Oxford...