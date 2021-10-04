Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was involved in a collision with a car in Eastbourne

Emergency services were called on Wednesday (September 29) to the junction of Courtlands Road and Moy Avenue at around 6pm.

A pedestrian, a 49-year-old woman, suffered a serious injury to her ankle after colliding with a car as she was crossing the road.

Police would like to speak to the driver of a white SUV-style vehicle which left the scene following the collision.

The driver is believed to be a man aged around 60 years old.

Anybody who witnessed the incident, has relevant dash cam footage or any information which could help with the investigation can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1085 of 29/09.