Police and family are growing increasing concerned of the welfare of Charlene Howard

Have you seen missing Charlene Howard?

Police and her family are growing increasing concerned for her welfare.

She was last seen in Rochford Road, Cosham at around 4.10pm, Sunday, 3 October.

The 38-year-old who is white around 5ft 4 inches tall, was wearing a black hoody, dark trousers with red/brown hair in a bun.

If you have seen Charlene or know her whereabouts please call police on 999, although police doesn’t belive she is a risk to the public please do not approach contact police immediately.