Appeal to trace missing 12-year-old boy, Middlesbrough

Officers are currently looking for missing 12-year-old John Joseph Connors who is possibly in the Thorntree area of Middlesbrough.

He is described as 4’12” tall, with a fair complexion, and ginger hair in short back and sides style. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black joggers and a black t-shirt.

John is vulnerable and police need to establish he is safe and well. Police have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting ref 167934.