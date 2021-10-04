Officers in Sheffield are appealing for information following an incident where gunshots were fired at a house

At about 1am today (Friday 1 October), it is reported that shots were fired towards a property in Spring Vale Walk. Damage was caused to the property, but luckily nobody was hurt.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious, to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy, Senior Investigating Officer for South Yorkshire Police’s Armed Crime Team, said: “This is an incident that would have been terrifying for those inside the property, and thankfully on this occasion nobody was hurt.

“We are now asking anybody who might have some vital information to help us piece together what happened. If you have any information that could assist the investigation, no matter how insignificant you think it is, I urge you to get in touch to report it.”

“This was an isolated incident and so neighbours and other residents shouldn’t be too concerned or worried about any further such incidents happening. We will have extra officers patrolling the area to provide reassurance to the community.

“Illegal weapons can have a devastating impact and we will do everything we can to keep them off the streets of South Yorkshire.”

Anyone with information which could assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 27 of 1 October.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.