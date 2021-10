Rik was last seen at Rother Valley Country Park at around 1pm today (Sunday 3 October).

He is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing a yellow fluorescent baseball cap, running tights and a black jacket with orange lining.

If you have seen him, or know where he is. Please call us on 101 quoting incident number 518 of 3 October.