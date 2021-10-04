Officers are appealing for witnesses after two people were seriously injured in a Newcastle collision

Shortly before 5.15amon Sunday 3 October, police received a report that, for reasons yet to established, a black pick-up truck and a silver minibus had collided.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department attended the scene alongside emergency services.

Two passengers in the pick-up truck were taken to hospital with one passenger- a 17 year old male- sustaining life threatening injuries and an 18 year old male being admitted to hospital. The driver of the minibus sustained minor injuries.

Sergeant Matt Sykes from the Force’s Motor patrols department said:

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are gathering information to build up a picture of how the collision occurred. If you were travelling on Howard Street at around 5.10am this morning and saw a black Mitsubishi pick-up truck and a silver minibus, please get in touch.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, saw any persons leaving the scene on foot or may have dash cam footage to get in touch. Also if you stopped at the scene and especially if you have any mobile phone footage we would like you to contact us.”

Anyone with information, or dashcam footage is asked to contact 101, or use the Tell us Something page on the Northumbria Police website, quoting log NP-20211003-0196.