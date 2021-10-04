A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was driven at a group of people in Basildon

Police were called to the disturbance at Festival Leisure Park at about 04.30am on Sunday 3 October.

Officers arrived and found the driver of a car had fled the scene.

Following a short search of the area, which was supported by the Essex Police Dog Unit, a 25-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He remains in custody for questioning.

One man was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious leg injury.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on it or has dashcam or mobile phone footage of it should submit a report online or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 07.00 – 11 BST on the Essex Police website.

You can also call police on 101 quoting incident 234 of October 3.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.