BREAKING RYE SUSSEX

Police and family are concerned for the safety of Bryan, 45, who is missing from Rye

Bryan is described as white, with a tanned complexion, and was last seen wearing a black hoody, black trainers, and black jeans.
It is believed he is currently living in a tent in Rye area and there are concerns around his health and welfare.
Anyone who sees Bryan or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial of 754 of 30/09.