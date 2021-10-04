BREAKING KENT Wade

Officers from our Serious Collision Unit are appealing for information following a fatal collision.
We were called to the coastbound carriageway of the #A299 Thanet Way, St Nicholas at Wade at 4.15pm on Sunday, 3 October 2021 following a collision involving a silver Aprilia motorcycle.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, sustained fatal injuries in the incident.
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and asking motorists to check for dashcam footage that may help them with their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the witness appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/CF/108/21 or email [email protected]
 
 