The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, sustained fatal injuries in the incident
Have you seen missing Norah Collins?
Have you seen missing Norah Collins? The 55-year-old, who is from Hook, was last seen at around 11pm last night (Friday 12 July) on the beach at Hayling Island...
Three in hospital after ‘machete attack’ at London pub leaving
Detectives are investigating after two men and a boy were stabbed in a pub in Abbey Wood just after 10pm on Monday, 20 July. Police attended a pub in Wilton...
Four men who were stopped by police while they dismantled a cannabis grow have been jailed
Officers were called to The Circle in Clipstone after the men were spotted carrying what appeared to be cannabis to a van. When police arrived they inspected...
Man charged after mowing down pedestrians in Blackpool
Police have charged a man with a number of offences after Skoda estate was driven at speed towards pedestrians in Blackpool on Saturday evening Jake Hartley...
Two arsonists sought by Kent Police after Canterbury Blaze
Kent Police is continuing to appeal for information following a suspicious fire in Hambrook Marshes, Canterbury. The fire is believed to have started between...
A retired nurse who sent a Member of Parliament with Pakistani heritage a racially abusive email has been sentenced
Ian Brown, 60, sent Bradford MP Naz Shah an email citing forced marriages, honour killings, grooming gangs and female genital mutilation. He said: “I’m sure...
Sweet factory worker convicted of attempted murder of six co-workers
Sweet factory worker convicted of attempted murder of six co-workers Cleckheaton sweet factory worker Andrew Wrigglesworth (50) has today (26 August) at Leeds...
A man has been jailed for sexually assaulting two women at a party
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday 23rd August last year, when 54-year-old Bryan Searle attended the get together at an address in the...
Faversham man jailed after stomping on a man head in violent assault
A violent assault by a Faversham man who stamped on another person’s head has led to him being sentenced to more than 14 years in prison. Lewis Shaw, formerly...
A serving Met officer has been sentenced for assault and a public order offence following an off-duty incident
PC Stephen Maskell, 44, based on the North East Command Unit, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 26 July where he was sentenced to a 12 week...
Teenager fighting for his life after Double stabbing at West Harrow Park
Police were called to West Harrow Park shortly after 8.34pm on Saturday, 7 August to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended along with paramedics from London...
Investigation launched after body of man found in Ashford
Enquiries are underway following the death of a man in Ashford. Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have commenced an...
Fire crews called to Barclays Bank in Canary Whaft after fire breaks oit
Air Conditioning Unit fire on roof of block in Canary Wharf area Around 60 fire fighters were called to an air conditioning unit which was alight on the top of...
Have you seen missing Molly
Molly Ratcliffe aged 13 has been missing since the 2nd of May. Molly was last seen in the Catchgate area of Stanley County Durham on Wednesday night but failed...
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man in Dartford
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man in Dartford. Kent Police was called to a...
Tribute paid to keen Ski Oliver Washington who was killed in tragic Collision on the A34
Tribute has been paid to Oliver Washington, 19, of Billericay, Essex, who sadly died following a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on the northbound...
80 year old Pensioner rescue after 50 metre fall near Devizes
Fire crews from Trowbridge and Devizes have successfully rescued a pensioner who had fallen into a 50 metre ravine. The woman in her 80’s fell at Oliver’s...
Officers have charged nine men with drugs offences following early morning raids in Camden
Officers have charged nine men with drugs offences following early morning raids in Camden. The seven month long investigation into drug dealing and drug...
The murder case of a schoolgirl that shook the area and beyond is the latest episode of Crime and Punishment on the Channel 4 series Convicting a Murderer
The murder case of a schoolgirl that shook the area and beyond is the latest episode of Crime and Punishment on the Channel 4 series Convicting a Murderer...
Seven men have been sentenced to a total of more than 92 years in prison following the tragic deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in October 2019.
Today, seven men have been sentenced to a total of more than 92 years in prison following our investigation into the tragic deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals...
For all the people who think foxes are cute and cuddly, and leave food out for them, encouraging them into urban gardens. I had to fight off a big dog fox to...
First pictures of Four young children Killed in Staffordshire house fire
Four young children have died in a serve house fire. The children aged 8,6, and 3 years old all sadly died after a fire ripped through a property on Sycamore...
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a fatal road traffic collision in Harrow
At 3.18pm on Wednesday, 25 August, police were called reports of a collision between an HGV and a cyclist. Officers and London Ambulance Service...
Eleven people charged in connection with cannabis production in Folkestone
Eleven people charged in connection with cannabis production in Folkestone Eleven people have been charged by Kent Police officers investigating a disturbance...