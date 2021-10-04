Firefighters called to tackle a blaze on a boat at Trinity Buoy Wharf in Tower Hamlets

Firefighters tackled a fire on a boat at Trinity Buoy Wharf in Tower Hamlets on Saturday afternoon.

The engine room in a catamaran passenger boat was destroyed by the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 12.45pm and the fire was under control by 2.37pm.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Poplar, Plaistow, Shadwell and surrounding fire stations attended as well as the fireboat from Lambeth River and partners from the RNLI and HM Coastguard.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.