Emergency services called after HGV is in collision with broken down motorcycle in Dartford tunnel

Police and Paramedics have been scrambled after a lorry has been involved in a collision with a motorbike in the right hand tunnel of the Dartford crossing.

Emergency services were called jut after 9am on Monday morning following the incident. Officers from Highways England alerted Kent Police to a broken down vehicle.

A source has revealed that the rider alerted emergency services to the brake down and was hit by an HGV with the tunnel. Traffic that has been trapped for the past 30 minutes is slowly being released.

The condition of the rider is not known or injuries.

Kent Police have been approached for comment

More to follow