A police investigation is underway after a stabbing in the early hours of Monday 4 September on Telephone Road, Southsea.

Police officers have placed a cordon between properties in Telephone Road after being called in to a stabbing that took place.



A nearby resisdent said they woke up to take their children to school to find that their house was within the cordon, they said its very scary to wake up and leave the house to find a crime scene on your door step.

Officers were seen doing house to house enquires trying to get information into the incident.

More to follow