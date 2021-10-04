Investigators are appealing for information following a fatal collision at the Dartford Crossing

At around 9.15am on Monday 4 October 2021, a white KTM 390 motorcycle was involved in a collision with a white lorry, pulling a black trailer, in the east tunnel at the Dartford Crossing.

Patrols and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

They would also like to obtain dashcam footage that shows the lorry or the motorcyclist prior to the incident and in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 quoting reference HW/MW/109/21.

Alternatively, email [email protected]

Next of kin have been informed. The east tunnel was closed to traffic while investigations were made into the circumstances of the collision and reopened at 4.10pm.