Police are very concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Leven Sopwith-Nicholson, from Ulverston

Leven was last seen at 11:30pm last night (3rd October). He could have travelled anywhere within Cumbria or even out of the area.

Leven is described as 5ft 10ins of slim build with ginger curly hair. He may have been wearing a grey raincoat.

Police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police on 101, quoting log number 30 of today (4th October).

Police would also ask Leven, if he sees this appeal, to contact police on the same number to let them know he is safe and well.