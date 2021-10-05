The campaign to target speeding drivers who endanger other road users has continued in west Kent

Over two days at the end of September, officers from the Maidstone Community Safety Unit completed checks on motorists in rural areas.

On 29 September, patrols attended Mill Bank in Headcorn where eight drivers were reported for driving in excess of the 40mph speed limit and a further five received advice about the manner of their driving.

The following day, patrols deployed to the East Farleigh area where eight motorists travelling along Lower Road and Dean Street were reported for excess speed and three received words of advice.

Inspector Steve Kent said: ‘Following complaints from residents and other road users in these areas, we have completed checks to remind drivers they have a responsibility to drive within the speed limit and in a manner that is appropriate to the road conditions at the time.

‘This enforcement over two days will be repeated and should send a clear message that speeding and driving dangerously will not be tolerated.’