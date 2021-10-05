A 34-year-old man who raped a teenage girl in the back of a car after a night out has been jailed for 21 years

A 34-year-old man who raped a teenage girl in the back of a car after a night out in November 2014 in Calmore, has today (4 October) been jailed for 21 years.

Marlon Nelson, aged 34, of no fixed abode, after a night-out offered a lift home to a then 17-year-old girl from Calmore and raped her at Testwood Recreational Ground on 11 November 2014.

Following a further investigation, Nelson was also found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a then 20-year woman from Romsey at Ampfield Recreational Ground, Romsey in late November 2017.

During a seven-day trial, which began on 12 July this year, a jury found him guilty of two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of digital penetration.

Appearing at Southampton Crown Court today, Nelson was collectively sentenced to 21 years in prison for his crimes. He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Lisa Robins and Police Staff Investigator Kerrie Green, the Officers in Case, following the verdict, said: “These incidents were horrendous assaults on two young women who had put their trust in Nelson, and we want to commend the bravery of both women who have had to endure a lengthy investigation and trial process.

“He took advantage of both of these women, when they were in particularly vulnerable situations, and raped them. Rape is one of the most serious crimes that a person can survive and we are pleased that the jury deemed him guilty of these horrific and callous attacks and that he is now being rightly punished for his terrible crimes after the judge handed down his sentenced today.

“Our hope is that both women can now gain some closure from today’s news that Nelson will be in jail for the foreseeable and can no longer hurt them; they can now begin to move on with their lives.

“Rape investigations are some of the most complex cases we work on, and each case requires careful review and collaboration between the police and the Crime Prosecution Service (CPS). We are working hard in partnership with CPS Wessex to identify offenders and get justice for victims of rape and serious sexual assault (RASSO) cases.

“We want to show you that no matter the circumstances, Hampshire Constabulary is committed to supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault and we will do everything we can to identify offenders and put them in front of a court.”

If you’ve been a victim, please report rape or sexual assault as soon as possible. Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, we’d sooner hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe. If you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s OK. There are a range of places to get support, advice and medical help.

You can speak to a number of organisations in confidence and what you tell them won’t be shared with the police unless you ask for it to be.