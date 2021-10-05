Hampshire police officers from the Basingstoke High Harm Team executed a warrant at an address on Gainsborough Road and searched the property locating a large number of cannabis plants

A 20-year-old man, from Basingstoke, was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plants.

He has been released on bail and our enquiries are ongoing.

Hampshire police said;

“We know that a lot of people think it is just a bit of cannabis, but we want to stress that any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm.

Large-scale operations like this are often run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in very serious violence involving weapons, such as firearms.

The electrical requirement to grow this many plants is also really dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger.

This is why we are keen to hear from people who suspect there is a cannabis cultivation, or drug-related activity, taking place.

Every call you make is logged and helps us build up an intelligence picture about what might be happening in your community.

This allows us to take action and prevent your neighbourhood from harm.”