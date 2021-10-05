Hampshire police are trying locate missing 16-year-old Maya, who originally is from Essex

Maya was last seen at around 11.40am on Friday 3 September at Basingstoke train station.

Maya was seen exiting the gates of the train station and walking by the taxi ranks.

Officers are very concerned for her welfare, and are asking for the public to report sightings of her to police.

She is described as white, slim, around 5ft 10ins tall, with long brown hair below her shoulder. Maya was last seen wearing a pink wig, a pink or white face mask and pink top along with a white skirt, white tights and white shoes; pulling a black suitcase, a white bag and a black backpack.

Police have released a photo of Maya, but appreciate that she may look slightly different at this time.

If you have seen her, or know of her whereabouts, please call 101 immediately quoting 44210394105, or dial 999 in the event of an emergency.