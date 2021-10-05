Police are trying to locate missing Peter Aitchison from Bramley in Basingstoke

Peter, aged 57, was last seen by a work colleague at 7.30am this morning (Monday, 4 October) in Bramley.

He is described as: white, 5ft 8ins, of a medium build and with short white hair. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue polo shirt with a ‘Rexel’ logo on it and steel toe cap dark grey shoes.

Peter is considered to be vulnerable and together with his family officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you think you may have seen Peter since this morning, or think you may know where he is, please call police on 101 quoting 44210398339.