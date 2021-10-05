Detectives investigating a hammer attack in Westminster have charged a man

Morteza Ahmadi 38 of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of causing actual bodily harm, two counts of sexual assault by touching of a female aged over 16 and one count of possession of an offensive weapon, namely a hammer.

Ahmadi is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 October.

Police were called at 10.54pm on Friday, 1 October, to reports of a man attacking people in Regent Street, W1.

Three women – one aged in her 20s, one in her 30s and one in her 40s, as well as a man in his 50s, were found injured.

They were taken to hospital before being discharged.

One of the women and another woman at the scene, who was not injured, also reported they had been sexually assaulted.