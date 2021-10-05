A man who killed a 29-year-old man in a targeted shooting at a fast food restaurant in Enfield has been sentenced for murder

Khallid Hogan, 20 of Manor Court, Enfield, had previously been convicted of murdering Abdullahi Mohamoud after a trial at the Old Bailey.

On Monday, 4 October he was sentenced at the same court to 27 years’ imprisonment. He was also sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment for perverting the course of justice – this sentence to run concurrently

The jury had heard that on the afternoon of 19 March 2020 Abdullahi visited a fast food restaurant in Hertford Road, Enfield.

As Abdullahi waited for his food, Hogan walked into the restaurant and started firing a gun at him.

Hogan fired his gun four times towards Abdullahi, but all four bullets missed him, as well as the five other people in the restaurant.

Abdullahi then fled through a back door into a large yard of garages in an attempt to get away.

As Abdullahi was climbing a concrete wall, Hogan fired another shot towards him, which hit him in the head.

Abdullahi collapsed a short distance later and Hogan fled the scene and, despite the efforts of medical professionals, he died in hospital later the same day.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command launched an investigation and, through extensive analysis of CCTV and mobile phone usage, established that Hogan had been the passenger in a car that had arrived at the fast food restaurant shortly after Abdullahi arrived.

It was the prosecution’s case that Hogan had been tipped off that Abdullahi was in the restaurant and had then travelled there to shoot him.

Forensic firearms specialists established that the style of the firing marks on the cartridge cases and projectiles found at the scene indicated that they could have been fired by a 9mm Makarov self-loading pistol.

In an attempt to give himself an alibi, Hogan had phoned his friend Alex Weekes and kept the line open during the period of the shooting.

Weekes, 20 (31.03.01) of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield, was arrested and charged with perverting the course of justice.

He was found guilty after a trial at the Old Bailey to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and was sentenced on 4 October to 20 months’ imprisonment.

Hogan was arrested on 11 May and gave a ‘no comment’ interview.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, the lead investigator, said: “Hogan carried out a cold-blooded and premeditated attack on Abdullahi Mahamoud, shooting at him at least five times. It was extremely fortunate that nobody else was injured in this incident, as there were four other people in the restaurant at the time.

“Thanks to the tireless and meticulous work of my team of detectives, who pieced together Hogan’s movements on the day of the murder by analysing hours of CCTV footage and mobile phone data, he has now been convicted of murder and will spend a long time in prison.

“Violence of this kind on the streets of London will not be tolerated and Met officers and detectives work 24/7 to ensure that people like Hogan are arrested and prosecuted as swiftly as possible.”