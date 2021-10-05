Drugs dealers jailed following work by Kent’s County Lines and Gangs Team in September

Sentences totalling more than 19 years were handed out to drug dealers investigated by officers from the County Lines and Gangs Team in September.

The team also made 29 arrests, had 45 charges authorised and seized £5,145 in cash.

Among those jailed is a man who attempted to evade arrest by throwing drugs out of the window when police arrived to carry out a search warrant.

Scott White, 28, of Margate Road, Ramsgate, heard officers forcing the door to his home in the early hours of 15 September 2020 and was seen to throw several items out of the window. A search was conducted and officers found crack cocaine and heroin. Weighing scales and two burner phones linked to county lines drug dealing were also seized.

White appeared before Canterbury Crown Court on 10 September where he admitted possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply. He was jailed for two years.

The team also investigated a Medway woman who is beginning a prison sentence after admitting dealing in crack cocaine and heroin.

Linda Fitzpatrick, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested on 15 March 2021 after being spotted by plain-clothed officers carrying out a drug deal in Great Lines, Gillingham. Following her arrest, she was searched and two bags containing the drugs were located. A mobile phone and £115 cash was also seized.

She appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on 2 September where she admitted possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and was jailed for two years.

Another suspected dealer is currently being remanded in custody ahead of a trail.

On Wednesday, 8 September officers stopped a car in Herne Bay and arrested four people on suspicion of drugs offences.

Joshua Jackson has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and supplying both drugs.

The 22-year-old, of Pitfield Crescent, Thamesmead, south-east London, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 10 September 2021 and was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be arranged.

A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from south-east London, and a 31-year-old woman from Herne Bay, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Superintendent Shaun White said: ‘Tackling county lines remains a priority for Kent Police. In addition to the warrants, drugs seizures and arrests carried out we continue to work with our neighbouring forces to share intelligence and significantly disrupt the drug supply network.

‘We remain committed to putting these people, who prey on some of the most vulnerable people in our society, behind bars. When people attempt to fill the void by the dealers who end up in prison, we will come for them too. Our message is simple, if you come to Kent to deal in illegal drugs, expect to be arrested and put before the courts.’