Witnesses are being sought after a man was robbed in Ashford town centre

It was reported that the victim, who is in his 30s, was walking in Queen Street at around 11.30pm on Sunday 3 October 2021 when he was approached by two men.

One tried to take a phone out of the victim’s hand and the other searched the victim’s pockets. A quantity of cash was taken by the suspects during the robbery.

The victim was able to walk away into Bank Street.

The first suspect was described as white, in his mid 20s, 6 feet tall, of slim build, with white high-top trainers, black tracksuit trousers and a black and white jacket with the hood up.

The second suspect was described as olive-skinned, 5 feet 2 inches tall, of slim build, and wore a black hooded top with the hood up.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who has any information regarding the incident or witnessed it.

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam or private CCTV in the Queen Street area should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/194870/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.