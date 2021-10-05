Two people have been summonsed to be charged in connection with an investigation into an online donation page set up to raise money in memory of four young men from Calne who died in a collision last year

Officers have been carrying out detailed enquiries into the GoFundMe page titled “Jordan, Corey, Matt, Ryan Memorial”, which was established following the fatal collision on the A4 Derry Hill in August 2020.

Kyle Saunders, 18, of Blackbird Court, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on 01/12 where he will be formally charged with one count of fraud by false representation.

Jason Macdonald, 37, also of Blackbird Court, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, is due to appear at the same court on the same date, where he will be formally charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He will also be charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of cannabis, which are unrelated offences.

The families of Ryan Nelson, 20, Corey Owen, 19, Matthew Parke, 19, and Jordan Rawlings, 20, who all sadly died in the crash, have been kept updated on the police investigation throughout.