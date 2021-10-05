Rugby club paid tribute to Keith ‘Flash’ Ashburn who was killed in a collision in the Dartford tunnel on Monday

Posting on the club’s Facebook page they said: It’s with great sadness that we heard of the passing of one of our former players Keith ‘Flash’ Ashburn. He tragically died in a motorbike accident on Monday morning. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and anyone who were lucky enough to have known him.

He played for Swanley RFC in the first two seasons of the club and played a big part in helping the team achieve back to back promotions. He was a big character on and off the pitch.

RIP Flash