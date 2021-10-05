Rugby club paid tribute to Keith ‘Flash’ Ashburn who was killed in a collision in the Dartford tunnel on Monday
Fire crews tackle kitchen a blaze in Maidstone
Firefighters were called by the occupier of a property in Lamkin Way, Maidstone, after the kitchen caught fire. While 999 control room operators gave the...
A man who killed his estranged wife in a house fire in Harlesden has been found guilty of murder and arson with intent to endanger life
Damion Simmons, 45 of no fixed address, was convicted at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 31 August. He will be sentenced at the same court on 22 September. The jury...
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at his home in Croydon
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at his home in Croydon. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at around...
This is a particularly cowardly attack on an elderly woman
Police appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was robbed of her jewellery yesterday afternoon (21 September). The victim was walking along Ashley Road...
Murder trial of Havant Teenager Louise Smith Continues
Live updates as trial of a man accused of murdering 16 year old schoolgirl Louise Smith, has entered day three at Winchester Crown Court. (Pease note:...
Police appeal after £11,000 is stolen from Golden Touch Amusements in Aggravated Burglary
Police are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary which took place at Golden Touch Amusements in Southampton on Tuesday 18 June. At around 6.50am...
Fatal collision near Borstal, Rochester
Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision near Borstal, Rochester. The incident took place at around 5.30pm on Monday 29 July 2019 on...
Man suffered stab wounds in an assault in Slough
Thames Valley Police is re-issuing an appeal for witnesses after a man suffered stab wounds in an assault in Slough on Monday evening (25/6). Officers were...
Bikes go free on Gosport Ferry over Summer Holidays
For the third successive year the Gosport Ferry will be providing free passage of bycyles for the duration of the school summer holidays. Simply purchase a...
Police are investigating after a man was found with a stab injury in Lewisham
Police are investigating after a man was found with a stab injury on Friendly Street, Lewisham at around 11.53pm on Saturday, 14 March. The victim, aged 20...
Joseph Crewe, 31, of Liverpool Road in Portsmouth, stole nine Rolex watches and a Girard-Perregaux watch from a house in Southsea back in January this year...
2,000lb sea mine mistakenly dredged up by fishing boat off the Isle of Wight has been destroyed
EOD divers from Portsmouth have safely destroyed a 2,000lb sea mine mistakenly dredged up by the fishing boat Cara Lee off the Isle of Wight. [ytp_video...
Appeal for Witnesses After Two Police Officers Were Assaulted in Hemlington
Appeal for Witnesses After Two Police Officers Were Assaulted in Hemlington At 1am this morning, Friday 6th November, officers were called to a report of a...
Officers investigating a bomb hoax made to a nightclub in central London have charged a man
David Rodgers, 37 , of Figtree Hill, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, was charged with communicating a bomb hoax on Monday, 26 July. He is due to appear at...
Face of Govia Thameslink Railway has been was charged with a drink driving after police spotted her drunk and swerving across the road
The face of Govia Thameslink Railway has been was charged with a drink driving after police spotted her drunk and swerving across the road in her vehicle in...
A man is fighting for his life and three men have been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a stabbing in Barking
Police were called at about 3.50am today (Monday, March 1) to reports of a fight in Sugden Way. Officers and paramedics found the man suffering stab...
Fire crews called to smothering on the DLR train at Lewisham in Southeast London
Firefighters from the LFB were called to reports of a fire involving a train in Lewisham on Tuesday afternoon we can reveal. On arrival at the scene on...
The first elements of the new Counter Terrorism Operations Centre (CTOC) in London have been unveiled
They include a cutting-edge counter terrorism operations suite which is now fully operational and a dedicated, state-of-the-art counter terrorism...
Woman Arrested in Derbyshire for helping to fund terrorist offences released on Bail
Officers from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command have arrested a woman on suspicion of terrorist funding offences. Detectives from the National Terrorism...
Officers from Hampshire Police are appealing for the assistance from the public to locate a missing person
Can you help us find missing Tuan, aged 16? Tuan was last seen in Eastleigh at around 8.30am this morning, Sunday, 4 April. Police have conducted a number of...
Ambulance crews met with rocks in hoax 13 year old heart attack call in Eastleigh
It beggars belief what happened to Emergency workers in Eastleigh earlier this evening. Operators received a 999 call informing them that a 13-year-old girl...
A283 Petworth Road at the junction with Lane End, Wormley is closed in both directions due to a serious collison
The road has been closed by officers from Surrey Police following a serious van vs motorcycle collision. If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam...
A young man has passed away during a football session In Tower Hamlets
He had a heat stroke. We advise everyone to remove yourself from the sun and drink plenty of water to keep hydrated. We are not used to this kind of weather...
Taxi drivers across Nottinghamshire are being urged to spot the signs of vulnerable children travelling alone as they could be involved with county lines drug...