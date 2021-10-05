Following a police appeal a man has been arrested in connection with a series of indecent exposure incidents in Tower Hamlets

A 19-year-old man from Tower Hamlets was arrested on Monday, 4 October 2021 and remains in custody at a north London police station.

The offences relate to a series of incidents, mainly in the E3 area from Monday, 30 August to Tuesday, 28 September.

Various women reported they had been approached by a man who was riding a silver and black bicycle who exposed himself and in some instances sexually assaulted them.

Detective Constable Janina Parol from the Central East Command Unit said: “A man is in custody but due to the number of offences being investigated, it is possible there are more victims who have not come forward.

“We want to hear from anyone who may have been targeted by this man who appears to have been active predominantly in the E3 area. We have specialist officers who are ready to listen and support you.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD286/29SEP21.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.