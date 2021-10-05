Three teenagers who attacked and fatally stabbed a 17-year-old male in Tottenham have been jailed

The three males, all aged 17, appeared before the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 25 August and were sentenced at the same court on Thursday, 30 September.

The first who can be named for legal reasons was found guilty of the manslaughter of Anas Mezenner and GBH in relation to a second 17-year-old male who was also stabbed during the incident. He was sentenced to 11 years for manslaughter and 16 months for GBH, to run concurrently.

The Second man again who can’t be named for legal reasons was found guilty of the murder of Anas Mezenner and GBH wounding intent in relation to a second 17-year-old male who was also stabbed during the incident. He was jailed for 18 years for murder and three years for GBH with intent, to run concurrently

The third man again who can be named was found guilty of the manslaughter of Anas Mezenner. He was jailed for ten years.

The court heard how Anas was with a group of three friends in the area around West Green Road on the evening of Tuesday, 19 January.

At around 9pm Anas and his friends were confronted by the suspects in Willow Walk, N15 who were armed with at least three knives. In the ensuing attack, Anas was stabbed and assaulted and left for dead. His three friends were chased and although they managed to escape, one of them received a stab wound to the back.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called to the scene and found Anas collapsed in the street. He was taken to hospital; however – despite the best efforts of medical staff, Anas died in the early hours of the following morning.

An investigation was launched and following an analysis of the scene, vital evidence was recovered. A Chrysler vehicle was found parked in nearby Milton Road – it was searched and two large knives were recovered inside. Forensic analysis of the vehicle yielded fingerprints belonging to two of the defendants.

CCTV analysis of the surrounding area was secured showed the four defendants in the moments before and after the attack.

On 20 January a warrant was executed at an address in Turnpike Lane and were arrested. A search of the address recovered another knife and clothing that could link to the suspects shown on CCTV. An analysis of a mobile phone seized also revealed messages describing the fatal attack.

On 27 January a further warrant was executed in Tottenham and [C] was arrested. A further knife was recovered at this address.

In the police interview, two of the suspects refused to answer questions but one provided a prepared statement claiming he was at a friend’s house on the night of the murder and never left; this was plainly untrue as CCTV had identified him at the scene.

All three were subsequently charged with Anas’s murder and GBH for the attack on his friend.

Detective Inspector Louise Caveen from the Met’s Specialist Crime said: “This was a clinical and violent attack that left a young man with fatal injuries. In a matter of seconds, Anas was stabbed, assaulted and left to die on the street – another example of a young life needlessly lost as a result of knives being on our streets.

“While we have never been able to definitely establish why Anas was attacked, we believe the confrontation took place as a result of an incident, some years before, where one of Anas’s group had had their phone taken.

“Whilst Anas and his friends may have anticipated a confrontation, they did not attend the location armed with knives with the intent of using lethal force as the suspects did.

“This has been a traumatic experience for Anas’s family and I can only hope this verdict gives them some comfort that those responsible for his death have been held to account.”