Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in New Haw, Addlestone

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to the scene on Heathervale Way in New Haw, Addlestone at around 7.30pm on Monday 4th of October.

They had received reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

Air ambulance landed but the victim was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, Surrey Police said in a witness appeal published Monday evening.

“Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

“Surrey Police officers including specialist forensic officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place,” the police statement read.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anything suspicious in the area to contact us to assist us with this investigation. If you can help, please contact us quoting crime reference number PR/ P21214040 via

Webchat on our website police.uk

Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Calling us on 101

“If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111