Officers investigating the murder of Helen Anderson have identified images showing the last known sighting of Helen and continue to appeal for the public’s help with this investigation

Following the discovery of a body next to the A3 in Guildford on Monday, 23 August a murder investigation was launched by Surrey and Sussex’s Major Crime Team. Detectives are today releasing CCTV images which are the last sightings of Helen. These images were taken during the evening of Friday, 20 August and the last positive sighting is around 10.30pm in the Wood Green Area.

Detective Inspector Chris Rambour said: “In these CCTV images, Helen Anderson is pictured wearing a distinctive, brightly coloured pink dress.

“She appears to have shaved shorter hair on one side and be wearing large dangly earrings.

“We are appealing to anyone who may remember seeing Helen on this night or indeed at any time either before or after this sighting to contact us right away and assist us with this investigation.”

We have also released photos of a de-commissioned double decker bus which we believe is connected to Helen’s death.

It is now believed that this bus was travelling around the A1 in the Watford and Hatfield areas between the hours of midnight and 4am on Saturday, 21 August. We appreciate that time has passed but we are urging members of the public who may have been travelling in the area at that time to contact us.

If you have any information which could help, please direct message us or report online using webchat or our webform https://www.surrey.police.uk/…/tell-us-about…/on our website, quoting incident/crime reference number PR/45210089588 . If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can submit information through our Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4521K50-PO1

Dane Messam, 52, of Henry Road, Hackney, has been charged with murder in connection with this investigation.

A 50-year-old man from Enfield has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 51-year-old man from Hackney has been arrested on conspiracy to commit murder.

They have both been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.