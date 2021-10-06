Police are urgently searching for 14-year-old Jessica, who is missing from Worthing
Businesses Evacuated after Burst Water Main in Newport leaves hundred without Water Supply
Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Crews are working with Southern Water Contractors to stop water from a damaged water main flooding further businesses in Manners...
Hampshire Paedophile jailed by Judge for 24 years
Stuart Richard Keay, aged 48, of Baring Close, Itchen Abbas, Winchester, has been jailed for a total of 24 years following a three week trial at Winchester...
Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has reported a record annual loss after Covid lockdowns saw its pubs shut for 19 weeks
It posted a £154.7m loss as sales fell sharply in the year to 25th July, after a £34.1m loss a year earlier. Wetherspoon’s chairman Tim Martin criticised...
A man who broke into a home armed with a hammer and tied up the elderly occupants while he stole their jewellery has been jailed for 12 and a half years
Benjamin Smith, 30, broke into the home in Hereward Close, Impington, through a ground floor window in the early hours of 14 September. He woke one of the...
Sixty Firefighters and a Helicopter tackle major Fire in Ventnor
A fire crew have been mobilised after a sailor contacted the fire service to say that he could see smoke and flames in the St Lawerance area of Ventnor on the...
Police are appealing for information after two ornaments were stolen from a garden in Durham
The theft took place from a property on The Terrace, Shotley Bridge. The gargoyle figures – similar to the ones pictured – are believed to have been...
Kent Police is appealing for information to help locate a missing man from Ashford
Kent Police is appealing for information to help locate a missing man from Ashford. Yugal Limbu was last seen near Victoria Park in Ashford at around 1.30am on...
Detectives investigating an incident on Kerry Drive in Upminster have charged a further two men
Detectives investigating an incident on Kerry Drive in Upminster have charged a further two men. Antony Lascelles, 32 , of Hitchin Close, RM3, has been...
The group made off with the backpack which contained personal items including college ID, school books and keys
Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Swindon yesterday (1/10). A 16-year-old boy was on a push bike in Drakes Way, near the junction...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in Croydon
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in Croydon. Police were called shortly after 4am on Sunday, 20 May to a south...
Three men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a firearm incident in east London
Three men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a firearm incident in east London. Nooha Sillah, 18 of Armstrong Avenue, Woodford Green...
Tribute has been paid to a mum-of-three who died following a collision in Southampton
Kim Bainbridge, 51, of Buckthorn Close, Totton, was the passenger of a car involved in a single vehicle collision on Mountbatten Way, on June 30. Today her...
Man robbed of 4.5k watch by scooter rider in Basingstoke
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in Basingstoke on Friday (23 March) at about 8.45am. The victim was in a white Audi R8 at the mini...
A Doncaster man has appeared in court today (Friday 6 August) after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in the town
Bariscag Salih, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration yesterday. On 1 August, it is...
Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the death of a man in Bromley
Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the death of a man in Bromley. While formal identification has not taken...
Mum and Daughter live every day on hope
British and Spanish police continue to investigate the disappearance of missing father and son, Daniel and Liam Poole. The Burgess Hill pair travelled to...
Ali – failed to stop and made off at speed driving at approximately 147mph along the hard shoulder causing clouds of dust to be thrown into the air and undertaking multiple vehicles
A man from Harrow has been sentenced after driving at speeds in excess of 140mph on the M4. Jawad Al Ali, 20, of Malvern Gardens, pleaded guilty to dangerous...
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a shooting in Newham
Police were called at approximately 10.50pm on Wednesday, 18 August to reports of a shooting on Raymond Road, E13. Officers and the London Ambulance Service...
Kingsdown burglar who left blood stain has been jailed
A burglar who left a blood stain at a property after he smashed his way through a bedroom window has been jailed for 27 months. Daniel Locke, 29 from Jennifer...
Fire crew tackle blaze in boiler room of Folkestone hotel
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire at the Gran Burstin hotel in Marine Parade, Folkestone. Due to the fire being located on the 13th floor of...
Officers investigating a reported theft in Tenterden have released CCTV images of man who may be able to assist enquiries
At around 7.10pm on Monday 26 October 2020, fencing and other construction materials were stolen from a site in Ashford Road. Officers have since been...
Another weekend of increased patrols in the Pinehurst and Penhill areas of Swindon saw two teenagers arrested for carrying weapons
As part of the ongoing operation to tackle violence and drugs related activity, officers also seized a vehicle after a routine traffic stop discovered the...
A young man aged in his 20s is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed repeatedly in Stamford Hill, #Hackney, N16
Police were called at 6:10pm and say they await an update on the victim’s condition. There have been no arrests and a crime scene remains in place.
Staff at Bognor Co-op robbed at Knifepoint
Police are appealing for witnesses after staff were robbed at knifepoint at the Co-op store in Rose Green Road, Bognor. A man went into the shop at about 5...