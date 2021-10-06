BREAKING SUSSEX WORTHING

Police are urgently searching for 14-year-old Jessica, who is missing from Worthing

She was last seen in the town around 2am on Monday (October 4) and may have travelled to Brighton or Hastings.
Jessica is approximately 5′ 5″ tall, of slim build and with long dark brown hair, normally worn up.
When last seen, she was wearing a dark hooded jumper, grey jogging bottoms and carrying a black shoulder bag.
If you see her or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 850 of 4/10.