A teenager has been found guilty of two rapes and six sexual assaults of four girls aged between 13 and 17 years old

Kieran Kindley and was convicted of preying on the four girls after carrying out the attacks in the Ashington area in 2020

The 20-year-old denied all the allegations put to him but on Friday 24 September was found guilty of two counts of rape and six counts of sexual assault at Newcastle Crown Court.

Speaking after the trial, Detective Constables Dan Anderson and Emma Hooker, who led the investigation, praised the bravery of the victims.