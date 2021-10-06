BREAKING Newcasle Northrumria

A teenager has been found guilty of two rapes and six sexual assaults of four girls aged between 13 and 17 years old

1 hour ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at
 
Kieran Kindley and was convicted of preying on the four girls after carrying out the attacks in the Ashington area in 2020
The 20-year-old denied all the allegations put to him but on Friday 24 September was found guilty of two counts of rape and six counts of sexual assault at Newcastle Crown Court.
Speaking after the trial, Detective Constables Dan Anderson and Emma Hooker, who led the investigation, praised the bravery of the victims.
Kindley of Lynn Street, Blyth, has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court in December.