A teenager has been found guilty of two rapes and six sexual assaults of four girls aged between 13 and 17 years old
HMS Invincible excavation, how you can help
As the first dive season on the wreck site of HMS Invincible in the Solent draws to a close this year, it has been announced the project has received initial...
Emergency services called to suspected explosive device in Vauxhall
Police and firefighters from the London Fire Brigade have been scrambled to a flat on Vauxhall Bridge Road this evening we can reveal Police officers from the...
GoPro’s Karma drone is back on sale after design flaw made them fall out of the sky
Intro text we refine our methods of responsive web design, we’ve increasingly focused on measure and its relationship to how people read. Strech lining hemline...
First Picture of Windsor woman who been convicted of sexual activity with a child
Woman convicted of sexual activity with a child Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a woman has been convicted of sexual activity with a child in...
Controlled Explosion carried out at Bluewater Shopping Centre
A controlled explosion has believed to have been carried out on an unattended package at Bluewater.
The organiser of a large gathering at a residential address has been reported for consideration of a £10,000 fine by police
On Sunday, 25 October, at approximately 11:30pm, police were called by a member of the public who reported seeing a large number of people at a residential...
Teenager Stabbed in Central London
A teenager remains in a life threatening condition at a central London hospital after being stabbed overnight in #BowesPark, #N22. Scotland Yard say police...
Teenager killed in collision near Five Oaks
A man has sadly died after a car overturned on the A264 near Five Oaks. The green Ford Focus was travelling east on Five Oaks Road before it came off the...
Emergency Crews called to car fire near Apse Heath
Emergency services have been called to a car on fire on Canteen Road Whiteley Bank near Apse Heath this afternoon. The Car a black Peugeot is fully in gulfed...
Bognor Flats evacuated after fire on 2nd floor
A block of flats has been evacuated following a fire that has broken out on the 2nd floor in Bognor Regis this evening. Residents had to be evacuated after the...
Watch shocking footage of a driver going on a wrecking spree in Longfield in Kent
This is the shocking moment a car repeatedly rammed another vehicle sending its two terrified occupants fleeing. Shocking video showing one car ramming another...
Specialist firearms officers were quickly mobilised, along with National Police Air Service, to trace the two men
Police have detained a man on suspicion of possession of a firearm after stopping a bus in Harrow. At approximately 11.26hrs on Wednesday, 30 September, police...
Loose horse is neigh trouble for caring PC
A police officer’s day is never dull – as two of our PCs found when they were called to investigate a case of ‘foal play’ earlier this week. We received a...
Please help police find Lucy Ho who is missing from the Bromley Area
Lucy was last seen at 2.30pm and is wearing a Dark Green Stripped t-shirt, Blue Jeans and light brown shoes. Please call 101 quoting CAD 4809/21st July with...
Police investigating a staff assault at Swansea railway station are today releasing images in connection with the attack
At 4.30pm on Sunday 22 November, a man is reported to have verbally abused a member of security staff before pushing him in the chest and leaving the...
Four remain in hospital following Newport Bus crash
Four people remain in hospital for a fatal bus crash on the outskirts of the Newport in the Isle of Wight. A major incident was declared after a total of 25...
Teenager missing from Gillingham
Kent Police is appealing for information to help locate a teenage boy reported missing from Medway. Hayden Yeomans was last seen in Gillingham on Monday 27...
Is there more snow on the Way for the Hampshire and the Isle of Wight ..?
Just when we thought Spring was well and truly on its way, temperatures are set to plummet again across Surrey and Hampshire. By the end of the week, it is due...
Appeal to help find missing Portsmouth teeange girl
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for information to help find a missing teenage girl. Zackishia, aged 14, was last seen in the Baffins area...
Police are investigating after a man suffered suspected knife injuries in an assault
Police are investigating after a man suffered suspected knife injuries in an assault. A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion on causing grievous...
Callum Aylett, from Milton Keynes, was convicted in less than three hours at Luton Crown Court after a trial lasting just over three weeks
A man has today (17/8) been found guilty by unanimous verdict of the murder of 18-year-old Jay Fathers and grievous bodily harm with intent on another...
No one can do everything, but everyone can do something!” Supporting our neighbours and the wider community who are not connected on social media can be a challenge
Why not setup a phone tree in your area? It’s a lovely way to stay connected, particularly with those who are not online. Here is how it works…...
Police are continuing their investigations today following the discovery of a man’s body at an address in Westridge Road, Southampton. Officers were called to...
A man charged with a number of assaults on members of the Jewish community in Hackney has appeared in court
Abdullah Qureshi, 28, of Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court today charged with: One count of racially or religiously...