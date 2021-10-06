BREAKING Newick SUSSEX

Police are investigating damage caused to a Defibrillator in a Sussex village

On Saturday morning 1 October the Defribillator, at the pavilion in the King George V car park in Allington Road, Newick, was found to have been damaged and contents were thrown across the ground. Police enquiries indicate that the incident happened at around 7.35pm on Friday evening.
An active investigation is underway and several lines of enquiry are being pursued.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1235 of 01/10.
A police spokesperson said; “This is a despicable act, which could endanger lives, and we need anyone who can help to get in touch with us.”