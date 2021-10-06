Police are investigating damage caused to a Defibrillator in a Sussex village
You may also like
Concerns for missing Deepcut Man
Have you seen man missing from Deepcut area? 02 Jun, 2017 17:22 News Surrey Police is appealing for help in finding 25-year-old Matthew Sharp from Deepcut who...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Bishopstone near Seaford
On Wednesday morning (2 December) A red Nissan Micra and dark coloured Hyudai Getz collided on the A259 Buckle Bypass at the junction with Marine Parade at...
Fire crews called to Bluebell Meadows
Two fire crews from Newport have been called to the Bluebell meadows estate to tackle a fire that has broken out. Eight firefighters are tackling a bin shed...
Jack Halliwell was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was found guilty by a jury of attempted murder on 18 March 2021
The teenager left a man blind after attacking him with a hammer in Nantwich. The 40-year-old victim was repeatedly hit with the weapon up to 12 times...
Vicious Attack outside Southsea Tower Block
A Man has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing at Edgbaston House in Sedgley Close this evening (Thursday 27th October). Shocked residents witnessed...
More than £1m has been recovered from two lorries trying to leave the UK
More than £1m has been recovered from two lorries trying to leave the UK. The money was concealed in the refrigerated motor housing of both vehicles on Friday...
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after specialist officers tactically stopped a car on the A12
The vehicle had been connected to an earlier incident in Jaywick, at about 2.15pm, on Friday 2nd July during which a man had reportedly been shot. Firearms...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Reading
At around 10.45pm on Thursday (10/9), a 125cc Yamaha X-Max scooter was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Polo on Wokingham Road, close to...
D-Day survivor LCT 7074 has finally made the impressive journey from Portsmouth Naval Base to her new home on Southsea
Unique D-Day Survivor LCT 7074, the last surviving tank landing craft of 800 used at D-day has made her final journey by sea to put into place at her new home...
Detectives investigating the murder of James Amadu in Enfield have made two arrests
An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Both were arrested on Friday, 1 November and will be questioned by...
An Afghan woman gave birth to a baby girl on board a U.S. Air Force C-17 while on evacuation flight
A mother has given birth to a baby girl while she was on an evacuation aircraft fleeing from the Taliban in Afghanistan. The mother, whose identity has been...
A man’s been sentenced over a string of attempted burglaries across west Essex and east Hertfordshire
The offences took place in Harlow, Roydon, Buckhurst Hill, and Broxbourne during a three week period between 5 and 26 February this year.The offences also...
Armed Police called to Saddlebrook Park caravan Park on the Isle of Sheppey
Armed police officers from Kent Police and around six SECAmb vehicles have been called to an incident on the the Isle of Sheppey. Police were seen to enter ...
Officers are appealing for information to locate a man who has been reported missing from Ramsgate
Officers are appealing for information to locate a man who has been reported missing from Ramsgate. Michael Tovell who is 47 was reported missing at 4.42pm...
Crane Collapses into House in Basingstoke
Basingstoke,Hampshire Thursday 2nd November 2017 Emergency Services rushed to the scene of a crane that has crashed into a house in Basingstoke. One Person has...
Police appeal following Hit and Run in Knaphill Woking
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fail to stop collision in Knaphill earlier this evening (19 October). Officers were called to Inkerman Road in...
Calling all Sailors after warning over GPS glitch
If you’re cruising anywhere on or after April 6, you might want to check your GPS ? especially if it’s an older one as it might be giving you the wrong...
Two jailed for Section 18 after 18-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in Croydon
The attack happened in summer of last year, and left the 18-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds. At Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday, 5 February...
Missing Chris Guare also known as Mcguare
Last seen 19/9/17 Leigh park Hampshire Chris is described as white 5″9, has black hair and a goatee. Large frame, Chris has not contacted anyone, and his...
A man and a woman have been arrested and they are in custody for questioning following the death of a newborn baby boy in Weston-super-Mare
The Major Crime Investigation Team from Avon and Somerset Police is carrying out an investigation into the death of a newborn baby boy in Weston-super-Mare...
Man convicted of terror offences
A man has pleaded guilty to terrorism offences today, Friday, 13 March, at the Old Bailey, following a joint investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism...
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in Leyton. Police were called to North Birkbeck Road, E11 at 4.26pm on Wednesday, 6...
Kent Police have closed the M2 Junction one coast bound the exit slip road remains closed due to a serious road traffic collision. Emergency services are in...
Officers have released images of a woman who may be able to assist in their investigation into an alleged card theft in Ashford
Officers have released images of a woman who may be able to assist in their investigation into an alleged card theft in Ashford. A woman in her 80s reported...