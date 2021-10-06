A man has died and another man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing in Walton Cardiff near Tewkesbury

Shortly after 5.20pm, on Tuesday 5 October police received multiple calls to the area of Snowdonia Road and Arlington Road with reports a man had a knife and had injured others.

Numerous members of the public intervened and officers attended.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested and remains in police custody. Investigating officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

One man suffered serious injuries and despite the best efforts of paramedics and others who helped he died at the scene. His next of kin is aware.

A second man suffered serious stab wounds and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he remains in a stable condition.

A woman also suffered a wound to her leg and has been taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.

Numerous cordons are in place in the surrounding area while police remain at the scene.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender, from the Brunel Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we’re working hard to establish what has happened.

“We’re in the process of speaking to numerous witnesses and those who helped at the scene of this serious incident.

“Anyone with information or anyone who has mobile phone footage relating to the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to police in the area is asked to please contact us.”

You can provide information online by completing the following form and quoting incident 320 of 5 October: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Information can also be given by calling the police on 101 and quoting the same incident number.