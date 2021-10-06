UPDATED: Armed Police called to Orpington travellers site

Armed officers from the Mets elite SO19 have been scrambled to Wren close in Orpington on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the travellers site following reports of shots being fired at around 9pm.

Neighbouring property’s in the area also reported hearing two loud bags some home owners dismissed the noises as fireworks.

A Met Police spokesman said:

Police were called at 9.19pm on Tuesday, 5 October to reports of the sound of gunshots in the vicinity of Wren Close, St Mary Cray.

Armed officers attended and carried out a thorough search of the area. During the search they found a number of discarded fireworks nearby.

Following enquiries it was established that these were likely to have caused the noise rather than a firearms discharge. No injuries were reported.