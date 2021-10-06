CCTV of two cars being damaged while parked at a home in High Halstow has been released in a renewed appeal for information

The vehicles, which were parked at a private address in Mackintosh Close, had their windows smashed at around 10.15pm on Sunday 22 August 2021.

Following a review of all available information, officers are now in a position to release CCTV of the men they would like to locate.

Anybody who recognises the men is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting crime reference 46/155146/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.