A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison following a number of burglaries across the city in August of this year

Anthony James Storr, 32, of Nutfield Place, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday (5 October) where he was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Following an investigation by the Eastern Operation Hawk team, who specialise in investigating burglary, Storr was charged last month for the following incidents and remanded into custody:

On Sunday 8 August a purse containing money and a bank card which was later used was taken from an address on Moorings Way.

On Saturday 21 August a purse was taken from a salon on Fratton Road.

On Wednesday 25 August a wallet containing bank cards and cash was taken from an address on Woodpath, Southsea, the bank card was later used.

No-one was injured in either of the incidents. Storr was charged with one count of theft, one count of burglary other than dwelling, one count of dwelling burglary and theft and six counts of fraud by false representation.

Police Staff Investigator Catherine Cole, of the Operation Hawk team, said: “We understand how distressing it is to be a victim of burglary, it is a serious offence which leaves people feeling incredibly vulnerable and unsafe in their own homes.

“We take all reports of this nature extremely seriously and are dedicated to bringing people who think it’s acceptable to enter someone’s home and take their property to justice.

“We are pleased that Storr will now face the consequences of his crimes and hope that this outcome reassures the community that we will take action against offenders.”