Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision in the Marchwood area

Officers were called just after 6.15am this morning (6 October), following reports of a three vehicle collision on the Marchwood Bypass in Totton.

A blue Mercedes Sprinter van was invo0lved in a collision with a black Honda motorcycle and a white Yamaha motorcycle on the A326 Bypass.

The drivers of both the motorcycles, a 38-year-old man from Gosport and a 49-year-old man from Southampton, sadly died at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

A road closure has been put in place on the A326 Marchwood Bypass in both directions while officers begin to investigate the exact circumstances of the incident.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened, or saw the three vehicles driving in the area prior to the collision.

In addition, if you have dash cam footage of the vehicles and/or the collision, please call us.

Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, could help aid our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 44210400737.

Alternatively, you can submit information online via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.