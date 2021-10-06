Jail for man who sexually assaulted woman in Maidstone

A victim who was sexually assaulted in Maidstone has seen the offender jailed.

On 29 May 2020, a woman was walking along Sutton Road towards the town centre when a man she did not know, walked past her in the same direction.

She continued into Loose Road and, on reaching the junction with Armstrong Road, saw the same man exposing himself.

Laszlo Mezei then committed an indecent act in front of her, grabbed her shoulder and pulled the victim towards him.

The woman shouted at Mezei who then quickly walked away. She took some photographs of him and, in a state of distress, then phoned a relative.

As the victim walked to meet her relative, she saw Mezei on two further occasions. Once when he beckoned to her to come over and a short while later when he was seen laughing at her.

After the police were alerted to the incident, officers searched the area and arrested Mezei, of no fixed address, near Mote Park.

He was later charged with sexual assault and indecent exposure, and remanded in custody.

Mezei, aged 41, pleaded not guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on 22 September 2021 was convicted after a three-day trial. He was sentenced on Tuesday 5 October to 12 months in prison.

Detective Constable Darren Ousby, of Maidstone’s Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘Mezei is a predator who planned where to commit these offences.

‘He showed no consideration for his victim who was extremely distressed by his actions. However, in spite of her ordeal, she showed the presence of mind to take photographs of him on her phone.

‘This ensured we were able to bring this man to justice and I would like to commend the victim and the other witnesses for their assistance.’