Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire in a shop basement in New Cross Road, New Cross this afternoon.

Part of the basement was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 2.30pmand the fire was under control by 3.50pm.

Fire crews from New Cross, Old Kent Road, Deptford, Greenwich and surrounding stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.