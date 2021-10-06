BREAKING GLOUCESTERSHIRE Tewkesbury

A man who was killed in a stabbing incident in a residential area of Tewkesbury has been named as a much-loved father of three. Matthew Boorman

Matthew Boorman ( pic) was pronounced dead at the scene of the violent incident.
In a statement, the family released a photo of Matthew and a statement which read: “Matthew was a loving husband and a father to three gorgeous young children who all love him and miss him tremendously.
He was an uncle, a brother and a son. It broke our hearts to lose him too soon,” they added.