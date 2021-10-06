A man who was killed in a stabbing incident in a residential area of Tewkesbury has been named as a much-loved father of three. Matthew Boorman
You may also like
An officer has been dismissed without notice following his conviction for misconduct in public office and conspiracy to acquire criminal property
A misconduct hearing was held on Thursday, 26 November for PC Kashif Mahmood, based at Central East, to answer allegations his conduct amounted to a breach of...
Essex man charged with murder and ten attempted murders
Essex Police has been authorised by the CPS to charge a man from #Loughton with murder and ten charges of attempted murder plus dangerous driving and will...
Two men have been charged after an off-duty police officer was assaulted in #Canterbury
Two men have been charged after an off-duty police officer was assaulted in Canterbury. Kent Police was called to McDonalds in St George’s...
Multi Agency Search on cycle track in West Wight proved false alarm
A multi-agency search in very dark, difficult conditions involving the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service, Two coastguards search and rescue teams from...
Number three Firstbus makes off after damaging parked vehicles
If you come back and find you’re car damaged and it been parked on London Road in Northend in Portsmouth chances are the Firstbus number three bus has caused...
Sevenoaks suspects arrested over theft and knife offences
Two people have been arrested in Sevenoaks in connection with knife and theft offences. Officers were patrolling the town during the early hours of Friday 12...
NATIONAL POLICE AIR SERVICE ADDS FIXED WING AIRCRAFT TO ITS FLEET
Were all used to the sound of a police chopper overhead, but watch out police plane about. UKNIP can reveal a new weapon in fighting crime actually predating...
A 95-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a carer died in London
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died from head injuries following an incident in Islington. Police were called at approximately 7.10am...
Man Dies in Reading Property Fire
A man has sadly died following a fire in Reading this morning. At 9:34am on Thursday 27 April, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in...
A murder inquiry has been launched in Northern Ireland after the body of a 61-year-old woman was found in Limavady, Co Derry
A murder inquiry has been launched in Northern Ireland after the body of a 61-year-old woman was found in Limavady, Co Derry. The PSNI were alerted to the...
Pick up truck hits woman in Newport
Emergency services are currently responding to an incident in the centre of Newport this morning. Police and Paramedics are currently dealing with an incident...
Murder probe folllowing Brighton stabbing
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in hospital following a stabbing incident in Brighton on Saturday evening (February 16). The alarm...
Police are working to trace the parents or guardian of a young girl found alone in the street this afternoon in Lewisham.
Police are working to trace the parents or guardian of a young girl found alone in the street this afternoon in Lewisham. Officers were called to Ravensbourne...
Road Rage Murder investigation launched in Epping Essex
A murder investigation has been launched after a man has died having been found seriously injured on Epping Road in Epping, shortly before 8pm this...
As previously reported Police have now charged a man. Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have charged a man with attempted murder...
Witnesses are being urged to come forward following a reported robbery in Folkestone
Shortly before 10pm on Tuesday 13 April 2021, a teenage boy was walking along Christ Church Road when he was followed by a group of at least three men...
Fire At Burger King Southampton
A fire has broken out in the what is believed to be the ventilation System at Burger King in Southampton.
Dog thieves spotted on Hampshire street
A warning to Hampshire residents to stay alert and ensure your dog is not left out of your sight. That is the warning tonight over a rise in sightings of...
Fire crews called to bank alight in Colchester
Fire crews are currently at the scene of a roof fire in at a bank on Colchester High Street. The Incident Commander has ordered four fire engines and one...
A trial at Inner London Crown Court heard how 16-year-old Alex Smith was stabbed to death in Camden
A man has been found guilty today, Tuesday 25 February, of the murder of a teenager in Camden. He is Arif Biomy, 19 of Wickham Lane, Greenwich. A second man...
Stolen property and £50k recovered from container yard
Stolen haulage containers, stolen vehicles, and £50k in cash was recovered by detectives during a day-long search of a yard in Purfleet. Detectives discovered...
Approximately two kilograms of cocaine, cannabis and more than £50,000 in cash has been seized following warrants in Southwark and Bedford
The warrants were executed on Thursday, 1 April by officers from the Specialist Crime Command which continues to investigate crimes being committed on...
M27 Fareham Crash Causes Traffic Chaos
Traffic is at a standstill between junction 10 and 12 following a collision near Fareham. Two lanes of the Eastbound carriageway near Fareham have been closed...
Detectives investigating a robbery in Bury on Sunday are continuing to appeal to the public for help to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident
Police were called at 8.55am on Sunday 28 March to a report of a woman in her 70s returning to an address on Rectory Green, Whitefield, after receiving her...