BREAKING KENT TONBRIDGE

Firefighters using hydraulic rescue equipment have released a male casualty who was trapped by injuries in one of two vehicles involved in a crash in Upper Haysden Lane, Tonbridge

24 mins ago
1 Min Read
Kent Fire Rescue Exercise Malthouse

Working closely with paramedics, crews created space to allow the casualty to be assessed and removed to a waiting ambulance.

Four other casualties were treated for injuries before being removed from the scene.