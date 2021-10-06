12 arrested in operation to disrupt drug dealing

Around 100 police officers from Surrey Police and Sussex Police executed search warrants in Camberley, Chilworth, Fleet, Ash, Farnborough, Aldershot, Farnham, Gerrards Cross, Thatcham, and Church Crookham. During the operation, officers also seized large quantities of drugs, cash and offensive weapons.

Senior Investigating Officer, Temporary Detective Inspector Lee Hazell, said: “Today’s operation makes our message clear: we will not tolerate drug dealing in Surrey. We will arrest those that decide to deal drugs in our communities.

“Our focus has always been on keeping Surrey safe, and our work today highlights that.

“If anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area, please contact us.”

The arrests conclude an investigation into the supply of Class A and B drugs across the county, which began earlier this year in June, and saw four men arrested and charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Ryan Bambridge, 37, of Jessop Road in Stevenage; Sean Nelson, 29, of Nightjar Close in Rushmoor, Farnborough; Beau West, 31, of Balmoral Road in Ash Vale; and Daniel Nelson, 32, of Fernhill Road in Cove, have all been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

If you are concerned about drug dealing in your area, contact us on 101 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.

What are the signs of potential drug dealing?

• Lots of visitors, who don’t stay very long, arriving at all times of the day and night

• People waiting in cars outside particular properties exchanging small packets or cash

• Lots of visitors bringing items such as TVs or bikes but leaving empty handed

• Lone/vulnerable neighbours suddenly having groups of young men living at their address

What we want to know:

• Time, date and place

• Vehicle registrations and the make, model and colour

• Descriptions of people and details of what they were doing