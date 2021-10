Brighton and Hove Albion Footballer Yves #Bissouma was handcuffed by cops and taken away from The Arch nightclub on #Brighton Beach in the early hours of yesterday. His friend, who is in his 40s, was also arrested.

Sussex Police confirmed last night that a man in his 20s and another in his 40s had been arrested “in the early hours”.

Yesterday they were still in custody being quizzed by police.