Police were called at 7pm on Wednesday, 6 October to a residential building in Ewen Crescent SW2 following reports of a firearms discharge.

Specialist firearms officers attended.

A man aged in his 20s was found suffering from suspected gunshot injuries to his legs and torso.

He was taken to hospital; his condition has been deemed not life changing or life threatening.

No arrests at this early stage.

A number of crime scenes are in place and enquiries are ongoing.