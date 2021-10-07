Person killed after being hit by a train at Herne Bay station

Sad news to report this evening after a person was hit and killed by a train in Herne Bay.

Emergency services where called just after 10pm on Tuesday evening to Hearne Bay railway station. Officers from British transport Police stationed at Maidstone and officers from Kent Police were support by Paramedics and Network rail station after a person was stuck by a train as it went through the platform. Despite efforts of all of this involve the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Services were severely effected for a number of hours with many people on train trapped between station whilst Police carried out their investigations. The cause of the death is not being treated as suspect and a file has been prepared for the coroner.