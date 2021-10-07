BREAKING HERNE BAY KENT MISSING

Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a missing teenage boy from Herne Bay

18 mins ago
1 Min Read
Samuel Davies was last seen in the Sea Street area at around 3.15pm on Wednesday 6 October 2021.

 

The 16-year-old is described as being white, five feet and nine inches tall and of slim build with short, brown hair.

 

When he was last seen, Samuel was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and dark walking boots. He was also carrying a black rucksack.

 

Officers are concerned for his welfare and anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is urged to contact Kent Police on 999 quoting reference number 6-1220.

 

 