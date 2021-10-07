Air ambulance called to late night horror hit and run in Margate

Emergency services were scramble to Caxton Road in Margate following a horror hit and run in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police paramedics, two fire crews and the Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance were called just after 1am

Armed response officers from Kent Police were also in attendance at the incident that involved doctors carrying out life-saving treatment on a patient.

Doctors from the air ambulance called out a Rapid sequence induction procedure on the man who is understood to have serious head injuries.



He has since been airlifted to a London Hospital.

A road closure remains in place and an investigation has been launched by Police.

An area search for the driver and vehicle is being carried out by a dog handler. A nearby road closure to the hit and run collision has been sealed off and is also being treated as a crime scene.

It is understood that a man in his 30’s has been arrested for a number of offence and Police have recovered a vehicle that has been used in crime.

Kent Police have been approached for further comment.